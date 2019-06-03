Chennai airport gets new director in Sreekumar

Chennai: S Sreekumar, a senior Airports Authority of India official, has taken charge as the airport director here.

He was the regional executive director (Southern Region) here before his new assignment and he took over as Chennai airport director 1 June.

He succeeds G Chandramouli, who will assume charge as regional executive director (Western Region) in Mumbai, an official press release said.

Sreekumar began his career in the AAI in 1989 as an assistant executive engineer at Chennai Airport and later worked in various capacities at the airports in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Guwahati and New Delhi among others and at Central headquarters.

It was during his tenure as airport director, Tiruchi, between 2002 and 2009 that the new integrated terminal building was made operational and runway extension was carried out, the release said.