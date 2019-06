Chennai: A talk on dementia, as part of the ageing brain series, will be conducted on 11 June at The Dementia Care Foundation (TDCF).

A press release said the session will begin 10 am and the speaker is Dr Prithika Chary.

The talk is beneficial for caregivers, patients and anyone who is interested in knowing more about the condition.

The venue is No. 148, Third Floor, Chennai Urology and Robotics Institute (CURI) Hospital, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, OMR.

For details, contact 2496 4555/ 72999 13400.