Free lectures on healthcare at Chennai hospital of Indian medicine

Chennai: The Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College, Arignar Anna Hospital of Indian Medicine, is organising free lectures between 11.30 am and 1 pm on yoga, naturopathy and management for following:

Cerebral palsy – 4 June

Different forms of acupuncture and acupressure – 5 June

Piles – 6 June

Thyroid disorder – 7 June

Renal calculi – 8 June

Fasting (various definitions, contra indication, justification, physiological changes) – 9 June.

The venue is on Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College, Arignar Anna Hospital of Indian Medicine Campus, near Anna Arch, Arumbakkam.

For details, contact: 2622 2516.