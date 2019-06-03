Free lectures on healthcare at Chennai hospital of Indian medicine

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: The Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College, Arignar Anna Hospital of Indian Medicine, is organising free lectures between 11.30 am and 1 pm on yoga, naturopathy and management for following:

  • Cerebral palsy – 4 June
  • Different forms of acupuncture and acupressure – 5 June
  • Piles – 6 June
  • Thyroid disorder – 7 June
  • Renal calculi – 8 June
  • Fasting (various definitions, contra indication, justification, physiological changes) – 9 June.

The venue is on Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College, Arignar Anna Hospital of Indian Medicine Campus, near Anna Arch, Arumbakkam.

For details, contact: 2622 2516.

NT Bureau

More Posts