Free lectures on healthcare at Chennai hospital of Indian medicine

Chennai: The Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College, Arignar Anna Hospital of Indian Medicine, is organising free lectures between 11.30 am and 1 pm on yoga, naturopathy and management for following:
- Cerebral palsy – 4 June
- Different forms of acupuncture and acupressure – 5 June
- Piles – 6 June
- Thyroid disorder – 7 June
- Renal calculi – 8 June
- Fasting (various definitions, contra indication, justification, physiological changes) – 9 June.
The venue is on Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College, Arignar Anna Hospital of Indian Medicine Campus, near Anna Arch, Arumbakkam.
For details, contact: 2622 2516.