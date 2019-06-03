Pondy Speaker Vaithilingam resigns MLA seat after winning MP election

Chennai: Puducherry MP-elect V Vaithilingam has resigned as Kamaraj Nagar MLA.

Vaithilingam, who recently won the MP election on the Congress ticket, has now given up his MLA seat. He was also serving as the Speaker of the Puducherry Territorial Assembly.

He submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Sivakozhundhu in the Secretariat this morning.

So, with Vaithilingam becoming a Member of Parliament, a by-election is on the cards for the Kamaraj Nagar seat in Puducherry.

The Congress will also have to choose a new a Speaker for the Territorial Assembly of Puducherry.

Vaithilingam was Chief Minister of Puducherry from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2008-2011.