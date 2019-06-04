55 Indians, 2 from Myanmar to graduate as flying instructors

Chennai: In the 146th qualified flying instructors course, a total of 57 officers from the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy and Myanmar Air Force would be awarded the symbol of ‘Qualified Flying Instructor’ and a valedictory function would be held on 7 June.

The course conducted by the Flying Instructors School is a 25-week training programme and it began in December.

According to press release, 46 of these officers are from the Indian Air Force, two from the Indian Army, six from the Indian Navy, one from the Indian Coast Guard and two from the Myanmar Air Force.

The release added that the course package comprises academics and flying training with tests at regular intervals. During ground training, the focus is given on interfacing theoretical knowledge with practical aspects of aircraft systems and piloting.

It is said that Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, AVSM VM, would preside over the graduation day function. The flying instructors school trains operational pilots of the three defence services, paramilitary forces and officers from friendly foreign countries, added the release.