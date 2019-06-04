Bengaluru man kills son in family suicide pact

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a 40-year-old man in in city allegedly hung his 12-year-old son and the whole incident was recorded by his daughter on a mobile phone.

According to media reports, it is suspected that this was a family suicide pact as the man was debt-ridden.

After hanging his son, his wife too ended her life. When the man turned to turned to his daughter, she raised an alarm. When the neighbours rushed to their house, the man told them that his wife and son had ended their lives.

However, when the police questioned the girl, she told them about the suicide pact and the man man was arrested on Sunday.

The family is said to have taken the extreme step after they were pressurised by some neighbours to pay back debt. A murder case has been registered against him, and under section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) against five neighbours was also filed and all of them have also been arrested.