Kumaraswamy writes to PM, asks Bharat Ratna for Sivakumara Swami

Bengaluru: H D Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister of Karnataka, recommended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharat Ratna posthumously for Sivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganaga mutt.

He wrote in his letter to Modi that the late Swamiji had set up Shree Siddaganga Education Society, which has established more than 130 educational institutions providing education ranging from Sanskrit studies to engineering and technology, mostly in rural and semi-urban areas.

These institutions make rich contribution to the educational development of the people, said Kumaraswamy, also adding that Shree Siddaganga Math hosts more than 9,000 children who are provided free food, shelter and education.

Several political parties, civilians, institutions and associations have submitted memoranda asking to confer Bharat Ratna on the Swamiji.

111-year-old Shivakumara Swamiji was also known as the ‘Walking God’. He passed away on 21 January this year. He was considered as the incarnation of Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer, as he accepted all irrespective of their religion or castes.