No power tariff hike in Tamilnadu for now, says TNEB director

Chennai: Refuting the news carried in a section of the media, the Tamilnadu Electricity Board director has said there would be no hike in power tariff in the State for now.

News that the Tamilnadu government was planning to hike electricity charges by 30 per cent was recently carried by a section of the media. People immediately started reacting to the news and voices of protests could be heard.

These rumblings probably reached the ears of the government, which went into damage control mode.

Today, TNEB director announced that there would be no power tariff hike in Tamilnadu.