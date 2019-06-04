People of TN always want Amma’s regime, says Panneerselvam

Chennai: “Some people are dreaming about ruling Tamilnadu. They are never going to realise their dreams,” said Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam yesterday in an apparent dig at DMK.

Speaking at an Iftaar party organised by the AIADMK, in which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior party leaders took part, Panneerselvam said the party’s victory in nine by-poll seats showed the support AIADMK enjoyed among all sections, including minorities and that the people of the State always wanted Amma’s regime.

He further referred to policies introduced by M G Ramachandran and late J Jayalalithaa for minorities and assured that the party would continue Amma’s initiatives like Haj subsidy, loans for youth to set up businesses and many more.

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, PMK leader Ramadoss, TMC leader G K Vasan took part in the party.