Stalin says Centre deceiving TN, warns of anti-Hindi stir

Chennai: After the Central government tweaked the draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 and any reference to Hindi removed from the new draft, DMK president M K Stalin stated that the move was to deceive Tamilnadu. He further demanded an explanation and sought a categorical assurance that Hindi will not be thrust on the State.

Speaking at a function held to celebrate the 96th birth anniversary of DMK patriarch, late M Karunanidhi, Stalin said Centre dropping the contentious clause mandating Hindi learning was to deceive the State and warned that if there is no assurance that Hindi will not be thrust in the State within two to three days, the leaders of the alliance partners here will get together and Tamilnadu would witness a massive agitation.

He recalled the protests led by Karunanidhi during the pre-Independence era and in 1965. Stalin further accused BJP of enacting drama on the language issue after seeing the huge opposition to the proposal in the draft National Education Policy on Hindi learning in the State.