Elderly couple at Kodambakkam immolate themselves

Chennai: An elderly couple set themselves on fire following a drunken brawl. Vadivel (75), a pensioner, lived with his wife Amudha (61) at Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam.

Amudha is his second wife and the duo lived in a single room occupancy.

Last night, the duo were drinking alcohol when an argument broke out between them. Police said they doused themselves in kerosene and set fire. Neighbours rescued the couple and rushed them to Government Kilpauk hospital.

Police questioned Vadivel’s first wife Premavathy. She however claimed she had separated from Vadivel five years ago.