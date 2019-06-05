Income-Tax dept extends deadline for issuance of Form 16

Chennai: The Income-Tax department Tuesday extended the deadline for employers to issue Form 16 TDS certificate for financial year 2018-19 to its employees by 25 days, till 10 July.

However, the extension would leave the salaried taxpayers with a limited time-frame of just 20 days to file their income-tax returns.

Also the due date of filing of TDS (tax deducted at source) statement by employers to the Income-Tax Department in Form 24Q for financial year 2018-19 has been extended by a month till 30 June.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in a statement, said the deadline is being extended with a view to redress genuine hardship of deductors in timely filing of TDS statement on account of revision of its format and consequent updating of the file validation utility for its online filing.

Hence, the due date for filing of TDS statement in Form 24Q for financial year 2018-19 has been extended from 31 May to 30 June, while the same for issue of TDS certificate in Form 16 for FY19 has been extended from 15 June to 10 July.