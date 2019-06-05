Nasser, Vishal, Kushbu to contest Nadigar Sangam polls

Chennai: Actors Nasser and Vishal will re-contest for president and general secretary posts in Pandavar Ani for the forthcoming elections to Nadigar Sangam.

A press release from Nadigar Sangam said, “Poochi Murugan will fight for the post of vice-president instead of Ponvannan, who contested and won last time. Karunaas will contest for other vice-president’s post.”

The rest of the candidates include Karthi (treasurer), Sriman, Pasupathy, Ramana, Nanda, Thalapthy Dinesh, Sonia Bose, Kutty Padmini, Kovai Sarala, Prem, Rajesh, Manobala, Gerald, Kalimuthu, Ratnappa, M A Prakash, Ajay Rathnam, Prasanna, Jr Balaiya, Hema, Kushbu, MGR Latha, Nithin Sathyaa, Saravanan, Aadhi, Vasudevan and Gandhi Karaikudi (for executive committee members posts).