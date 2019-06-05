Sivakarthikeyan promises his forthcoming films will satisfy audience

“Though my last release Mr Local failed at the box office, I assure that my forthcoming movies will satisfy audience and fans. They will be profitable to producers,” says actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Speaking at the audio launch of his production venture Nenjamundu Nermaiundu Odu Raja (NNOR) in Chennai, Sivakarthikeyan, said, “I have come from small screen to cinema. So I always want to make at least one film with TV artistes. That’s how NNOR came into being.”

He said that his next production venture would be directed by Aruvi fame director Arun Prabhu.

NNOR features BlackSheep fame Rio Raj as hero.

Vj Vignesh, Shirin Kanchwala, Nanjil Sampath and Radha Ravi play key roles. The film is directed by Karthik Venugopalan with music by Shabir. Kalai Arasu is the co-producer with camera work by U K Senthilkumar. The film was completed in 38 days by director Karthik Venugopalan.

RJ Vignesh said that their film deals with social situations related to politics. “We wanted our film to not be restricted to just internet fans. Everyone should watch and connect with our film. Its a complete commercial package.”

Music director Shabir said, “We have two Ilayaraja songs in our film. From childhood I have been deeply influenced by the maestro’s music.”