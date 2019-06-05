TN Governor greets Muslims on Ramzan

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today conveyed his greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Ramzan.

In his message here, he said, “I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr the festival of merriment and joy which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal.”

He added: “On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to practise the qualities of kindness, compassion, benevolence, generosity and tolerance towards our fellow citizens by recalling the tenets of Islam which lay emphasis on peace, purity and submission and obedience to the will of God.”