TN govt transfers Madurai Collector for breaching poll code

Chennai: Madurai District Collector S Nagarajan has been transferred by the State government on charges of allegedly entering a storage room in which records of the 18 April Lok Sabha elections were kept.

According to media reports, Nagarajan has now been posted as director of Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute. Based on an order from the Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, two additional chief electoral officers – M Balaji and V Rajaraman – have also been transferred in connection with the case. Balaji has been posted as additional secretary, Public Works Department, while Rajaraman is director, Town and Country Planning.

Until further order, the Madurai district revenue officer would hold full additional charge of the Collector, said the media report.

Last month, a woman Tahsildar was suspended for violating the election code by entering a storage room where polling records were kept. Following this, Madurai Collector and Returning Officer (RO) S Natarajan was transferred and Nagarajan replaced him.