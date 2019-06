TNCA inter-districts tournament: Kesavan, Nirmal steal the show

Chennai: C Kesavan’s splendid effort of five for 14 enabled Vellore to ease to a 79-run win over Cuddalore in the TNCA Inter-Districts U-14 tournament.

In another match, right-arm off-spinner K Nirmal Kumar of Tiruvallur spun a web around Tiruvarur batsmen taking seven for nine to bowl it out for 60.

Brief scores:

Venue: Tiruvannamalai:

Tiruvannamalai 64 in 37 overs (Hari K Pandya 3/11, T Suryaprasad 5/8) lost to Coimbatore 65/1 in 11.1 overs;

Thanjavur 68 in 27.3 overs (I Selvin Sam 3/16) lost to Kanyakumari 70/1 in 19.4 overs.

Venue: Salem:

Nilgiris 69 in 27.2 overs (K Kumara Shiva Keshav Varma 32, B Neelesh 4/25) lost to Krishnagiri 70 for 1 in 11.2 overs (S Sanjay Aravind 38*);

Thoothukudi 33 in 22.4 overs (S Jetlee 4/12, AS Adib 3/12) lost to Salem 34/2 in 11.3 overs.

Venue: Tiruchirapalli:

Tiruchirapalli 266 in 47.1 overs (S Karthick 34, R Aakash 42, R Rahul 3/55) bt Theni 128 in 49.4 overs (D Rithik 35*, N Vedeshwaran 3/9); Namakkal 154 in 48.2 overs (K Sivabalan 46, T Thippiraj 4/32) bt Karur 89 in 40 overs (S Karthikeyan 3/13).

Venue: Pudukottai:

Virudhunagar 158 in 41.3 overs (G Karthik 45) bt Pudukottai 78 in 45 overs (M Vijayaraman 5/9);

Vellore 160 in 42.2 overs (G Harish Ragavendra 57, K Madhusudhan 3/16) bt Cuddalore 81 in 29.2 overs (C Kesavan 5/14, AM Mirutyunraj 3/24).

Venue: Dharmapuri:

Dharamapuri 79 in 25 overs (E Tamil Eniyan 39, A Shenbaga Balaji 3/15) lost to Dindigul 80/1 in 17 overs;

Madurai 120 in 39.5 overs (K S Vikram Dharsan 5/15) lost to Kancheepuram 121/3 in 23 overs (P Tejesh 40, R Prasidh Ram 40*).

Venue: Nagapattinam:

Tiruvarur 60 in 21.4 overs (K Nirmal Kumar 7/9) lost to Tiruvallur 61/1 in 10.1 overs;

Nagapattinam 178 in 45.2 overs (B G Devarjun 33, K Rishikeswaran 56, A Karunmeswaran 5/23) bt Sivagangai 55 in 34.5 overs (Sasikiran 3/5, Devarjun 3/7).

Venue: Tirunelveli:

Tirunelveli 223 in 50 overs (R K Jayant 95, A P Pragadeesh Kumar 30, J Sharugeshan 3/46, S Sachin 3/32) bt Tirupur 138 in 49.4 overs (P Khush Bardia 35, G Muthu Saran 3/26);

Ramanathapuram 244/6 in 50 overs (S Ajay Karthikeyan 66, R Anand Ram Sagar 81*, M Kishore Kumar 48, S Bharanitharan 4/44) bt Perambalur 232/7 in 50 overs (B Swadesh 33, S Sanjeeva Siddharth 57, S Ajith 44).

Venue: Villupuram:

Villupuram 271/4 in 50 overs (R Yeshwanth 35, D R Elampriyan 45, A Siga Ponmudi 67*) bt Pondicherry 67 in 27.1 overs (S Sathish Kumar 5/19).