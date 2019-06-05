TVS Motor Company registers sales of over 3 lakh units in May

Chennai: TVS Motor Company has announced that it has registered sales of 3,07,106 units in May, against 3,09,865 units in the corresponding period last year.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 294,326 units, with motorcycles growing by 13 per cent from 1,26,711 units in May 2018 to 1,42,787 units in May this year. Scooter sales also saw a slight increase by 2 per cent to 98,202 units.

Domestic two-wheeler in total was at 2,36,807 units, down from 2,46,231 units in May 2018. Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by nine per cent.

The company’s total exports grew by 11 per cent to 69,319 units that saw two-wheeler exports grow by 11 per cent.