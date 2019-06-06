All India YSCA trophy: SPIC RC win after thrilling tie

Chennai: Prahlad CC and SPIC RC managed a thrilling tie in the 50th All India YSCA Trophy, held here recently.

Batting first, Prahlad CC were all out after scoring 183 in 29.5 overs with A Venkatesh top-scoring with 54.

Chasing 184 to win, SPIC RC’s Dinesh Vedaguru smashed a half-century but his efforts were not enough as they scored 183 for the loss of six wickets in 30 overs and the contest ended in a tie. SPIC RC were, however, declared as winners since they lost fewer wickets.

Scores

Prahlad CC 183 all out in 29.5 overs (A Venkatesh 54, Prasanna 39, Udhaya Prakash 3 for 37) tied with SPIC RC 183 for 6 in 30 overs (Dinesh Vedaguru 63 (58b 6fours), Surendar 42).

Player of the match: Dinesh Vedaguru of SPIC RC

Loyola College 159 for 6 in 25 overs (Akash Sivan 60 (62b, 7fours 1six), Shyam 34) lost to Future Stars 162 for 8 in 23.5 overs (Santosh Kumar 68 [52b, 10 fours])

Player of the match: Santoshkumar of Future Stars