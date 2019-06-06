Dhanush to act in Bollywood again

National award winning actor made a successful debut in Hindi cinema with Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L Rai. He followed it up with Shamitabh in which he shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor recently confirmed that he would be part of another Bollywood film and it would be helmed by Aanand L Rai.

“I will be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it’ll be announced soon,” Dhanush said.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s international project The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is all set to release in Tamil titled as Pakkiri. The comedy-adventure film is directed by Ken Scott and is based on Romain Puertolas’s novel ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe‘.

Dhanush said working on the project was a great learning experience for him. His Asuran, directed by Vettrimaran is nearing completion.