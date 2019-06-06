fbb to launch ‘Every Friday is a Try Day’

Chennai: Clothing and accessories brand fbb has launched ‘Every Friday is a Tryday’ offer that begins 7 June.

A release from the brand said, “From this Friday onwards, every Friday will be celebrated as a ‘Fashion Shopping Day’ at fbb.”

The fashion brand will promote one item from their latest fashion collection every Friday, and also offer exciting discounts on the products, it said.

Customers can get Rs 100 off on purchase of an exclusive product in men’s and ladies’ wear.

COO, fbb, Rajesh Seth, says, “At fbb, we always look forward to introducing new fashion trends and offers for our customers. ‘Every Friday is a Tryday’ is an initiative that will bring the latest in fashion at great prices to our customers every Friday.”

Through this campaign, fbb claims it will have offers on several other categories like joggers, chinos and jeggings for both men and women.