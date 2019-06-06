International watch brand Daniel Wellington launches cricket campaign

Chennai: Daniel Wellington, the globally-renowned watch brand, is entering the world of Indian Cricket as it teams up with the Men in Blue, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the face of the brand for their new cricket campaign: #OurMomentIsNow.

Ayushmann, an avid cricket fan, also played district-level cricket, under 19, in his early years and says, “I love cricket. It runs in the family, I’ve played cricket my whole life and my brother was the captain for Haryana’s under-19 cricket team. In this campaign, the brand is bringing the two big ‘C’s in India together – Cricket and Cinema – to inspire cricket fans across India; to show their support for Team India. I hope India wins the World Cup and brings home the trophy.”

With the campaign, Daniel Wellington is releasing a Blue Cricket Bayswater watch for men and women. All fans who buy the watch will receive a limited-edition Cricket Fan Box that includes an exclusive Cricket Fan Collectible Card. Fans can buy it online at danielwellington.com or from the Daniel Wellington exclusive brand store.

Marketing Manager, Indian Subcontinent, Daniel Wellington, Siddhant Narayan, who played competitive cricket during his formative years, said, “India is a significant market for Daniel Wellington. We are committed to strengthening the connection with our consumers in India. We believe that the Cricket World Cup is a massive moment in time where the nation comes together to support the Men in Blue and we are thrilled to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana and the three cricketers for the campaign. The initiative will help build our brand in India and also launch this cricket campaign.”