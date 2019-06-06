Man held for stealing phone from store

Chennai: City police arrested a man who stole a phone from a showroom at Aminjikarai. According to the police, the accused identified as Anthony Joseph (26) of Madurai was at a mobile phone store on 29 April at 11.30 am.

On the pretext of buying a phone, he asked the staff to show him several models. While he was browsing through them, he stole one set worth Rs 27,000 and slipped away from the shop.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged and police began to search for him with the help of CCTV visuals. Based on a tip off, police arrested him at T H Road, Poonamallee.

Further inquiries are underway.