Mirchi Shiva in Rajeev Menon’s next

Actor Mirchi Shiva, who was last seen in Kalakalappu 2 and Tamizh Padam 2, will be playing the lead role in an action thriller to be helmed by Rajeev Menon.

Shiva who awaits the release of Party, directed by Venkat Prabhu, will be shooting in Japan for the movie.

The cast and crew of the movie would be announced soon. Rajeev Menon, who cranked the camera for many blockbusters, turned director with Minsara Kanavu.

He made Kandu Kondein Kandu Kondein. After almost two decades, he was back recently with a musical entertainer Sarvam Thaala Mayam with GV Prakash as hero.