Sivakarthikeyan to be part of Venkat Mohan’s movie

Sivakarthikeyan, who has his hands full, has reportedly signed a movie with Venkat Mohan. Remember the latter made his debut with Ayogya that had Vishal and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, and it was received well by the audiences.

Sources say that AGS Entertainment may produce the venture.

Sivakarthikeyan is acting in a film directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame, that has music by AR Rahman. He is also working on a film titled Hero, directed by Irumbuthirai fame PS Mithran. He has also committed to act in a Pandiraj movie to be produced by Sun Pictures.

Sivakarthikeyan will act in a Vignesh Shivn’s next film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Anirudh scores music for the movie.