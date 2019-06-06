Suma Pujari plays lead in ‘Kadhalum Modhalum’

Model-turned-actress Suma Pujari plays the lead in a romantic entertainer titled Kadhalum Modhalum.

Directed by newcomer Sathish, who has a few short films to his credit, the movie features Amudhan as hero. Produced by Rownak for Unique Film Creation. it has cinematography by Mohankumar. Music is by Christy.

Says the filmmaker, “The story begins when the lead pair is in school. The two are fond of each other while in class six. They go to different schools for higher studies and meet years later when they are in their early 20s. Love blossoms. A tricky situation puts their romance in trouble.”