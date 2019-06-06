TNCA inter-districts tournament: Meghanathan shines with 138 runs

Chennai: K Meghanathan scored a match-winning century for Karur to help his team register a 54-run victory against Dharmapuri in TNCA Inter-Districts Under-19 Tournament Round-Robin matches held at Tiruvarur Wednesday.

Meghanathan scored an unbeaten 138 off 102 balls, helping Karur post 251 in 48.1 overs. Chasing 252, Dharmapuri managed to score 197 in 50 overs for the loss of five wickets as Karur won by 54 runs.

Scores:

At Coimbatore

Theni 43 in 17.1 overs (Salman Usman Khan 6 for 25, P Shyam Ganesh 4 for 18) lost to Kancheepuram 47 for no loss in 5.3 overs;

Vellore 105 in 28 overs (J Naveen 56, R Ashwin 5 for 27) lost to Coimbatore 107 for 3 in 22.5 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 65).

At Tiruvarur

Tiruvarur 102 in 28.3 overs (N Shashantha Rajagopal 4 for 39, J Abisshek 3 for 14) lost to Krishnagiri 103 for 5 in 23.5 overs (R V Mathan Raj 36, R Balaji Ram 3 for 42);

Karur 251 in 48.1 overs (K Meganathan 138 (102b, 27X4), S Kaviarasu 3 for 45, J Kishore Karthick 3 for 38) beat Dharmapuri 197 for 5 in 50 overs (S Sachin 105 not out (140b, 13X1, 1X6), T Udhayanithi 42).

At Tiruvallur

Tirunelveli 188 in 37.3 overs (R A Saarukan 58, A P Ananda Kumar 35) beat Villupuram 95 in 32.3 overs (S Gokul 42, U Selva Harish 5 for 30);

Thanjavur 49 in 25.2 overs (T Abishek 39, S Taarakesh 5 for 10) lost to Tiruvallur 52 for 2 in 10 overs.

At Ramanathapuram

Erode 212 for 8 in 50 overs (P Vijay Kumar Mandal 40, D R Vijay 36, K L Akshay Seshadri 58) lost to Tiruchirapalli 217 for 7 in 43 overs (S Suryanarayanan 47, A Chavinth Natiesh 53, G S Dhayanithi 3 for 42);

Ramanathapuram 258 for 7 in 50 overs (C Deenathayala Raja 58, P Kannan 55 not out, S Sowmiya Narayanan 70, M Varun Kanth 3 for 32) beat Nilgiris 135 in 43.1 overs (G Sukesh 36, M Sountharapandi 5 for 34, K Radhakrishnan 4 for 41);

At Kanyakumari

Pudukottai 99 in 30 overs (R S Asubin 6 for 21) lost to Kanyakumari 103 for 1 in 19.1 overs (M Anwar Arshath 62 not out)