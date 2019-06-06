TNCA second division: AG’s office RC wins championship

Chennai: AG’s office Recreation Club won the TNCA League Second division championship ‘Elite’ Group after defeating Swaraj Cricket Club by three wickets.

Batting first, Swaraj CC scored 204 in 48.3 overs. AG’s office chased the total with nine balls to spare, with Adithyan Muralidharan top-scoring with 87.

By virtue of the win, AG’s office, along with Swaraj CC also got promoted to the first division for the upcoming season 2019-20.

Spic Recreation Club won the Second division plate group.

Brief Scores:

(‘Elite’ Championship):

Swaraj Cricket Club 204 in 48.3 overs (Y Sunny Kumar Singh 89, A V R Rathnam 35, P Francis Rokins 3 for 28) lost to AG’S Office Recreation Club 207 for 7 in 48.3 overs (Adithyan Muralidharan 87, S. Ashwin Balaji 39, A C Prathiban 34).

DSS Club 199 in 49.5 overs (Daryl S Ferraio 78, S Boopalan 38 not out, R D Ashwin Kumar 4 for 47) lost to AG’s Office Recreation Club 203 for 6 in 40.3 overs ( M Adithyan 85, S Dinesh 49).

‘Plate’ Championship:

SPIC Recreation Club 232 in 49.2 overs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 75, M Manokaran 55, G Periyaswamy 3 for 40) beat United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) 214 in 48.5 overs (D Prashanth Prabhu 68, M K Siva Kumar 36, S Kishore Kumar 34, Manish Golamaru 3 for 37, L Saravanan 3 for 40).