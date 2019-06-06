World Cup: G V Prakash’s anthem for Team India

Actor-music director G V Prakash has come out with an anthem for Team India, currently playing World Cup in England. It is titled ‘Cricket Oda Crown’. The lyrics are written by GKB.

Speaking about his venture, he says, “During school days, I played a lot of cricket. The song was specially made for Men In Blue to bring the cup back home. I’m sure we will start the World Cup campaign with a comprehensive win against South Africa,” GV told DTNext. The song has its rap by GV Prakash and lyrics by GKB.

The actor is currently busy with half-a-dozen films, including Ayngaran, directed by Ravi Arasu, Sivappu Manjal Pachai, among others. He is composing music for Dhanush starrer Asuran and Suriya’s Soorarai Potru.