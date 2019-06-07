First look of Santhanam’s ‘Dagalti’ is out

Santhanam, who was last seen as the lead in Dhillukku Dhuddu 2, is shooting for comedy film titled Dagalti.

The movie also features Yogi Babu. It is directed by Vijay Anand, an erstwhile assistant of director Shankar. The first look poster of the movie was out Thursday.

A major portion of the movie was shot in Mumbai. Cinematography for Dagalti is by Deepak Kumar Padhy, editing by T S Suresh and choreography by Shobi.

Santhanam has competed shoot for Selvaraghavan’s Mannavan Vanthanadi, Server Sundaram, directed by Anand Balki and A1 by newcomer Johnson.

He will be playing the lead in director Kannan’s next. Sources say Santhanam is also in talks with his Dhilukku Dhuddu director Rambhala for a project that may go on floors in 2020.