‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ – Neither here nor there

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a science-fiction monster film directed by Michael Dougherty, starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown and Ken Watanabe in vital roles.

It is the third film in Legendary film production’s ‘MonsterVerse‘. The movie is about titans – massive monsters – who rise from the depths of the earth to ‘reclaim their place in the natural order’. Among them is Godzilla.

To explain the role of the lead human characters, it is about a scientist, Mark Russell’s search to find his wife, Emma and daughter who are kidnapped by mercenaries along with a device that is capable to control Titans. And obviously, things do not according to plan.

Godzilla 2 has all the right elements to call itself a popcorn entertainer. The visual effects are vibrant. The fight among the titans is well shot. There is a moment when Godzilla swims towards an underwater station. As it glides, all you can see is its silhouette and blue glowing eyes. The intensity is enough to keep you engaged. There are several such sequence spread through-out the film.

One big winner in the movie is the background music.

The theme score sizzles up in a crescendo every time Godzilla fights with other monsters, especially in the final showdown. Composer Bear McCreary has enough tricks up his sleeves to trap us with dramatic sounds in action-pow fight.

Another wolf whistle comes up when Mark confronts (spoilers ahead!) a shocking (not-so-shocking actually) truth about Emma. Their conversation goes back and forth like fiery a tennis rally. Emma’s ‘decision’ is well justified. However, it a plotline which is commonly used in many films.

In terms of plot, the story is wafer thin. It isn’t solid or gripping like Godzilla (2014). Perhaps the plot falters because of its dependence on too many monsters and eye-popping visual effects. In terms of acting, every actor delivers their best. Millie Bobby Brown dazzles as Madison Russell while Kyle, Vera, and Ken offer their usual best.

All in all, Godzilla 2 is a movie which you gives what you ask for. Cliched plotline? Check. Characters with springy dialogues and sense of humour, especially at near-death moments? Check. Over-reliance on visual effects? Check. A worthy entertainer? Check. What more can you ask for from this no brainer?