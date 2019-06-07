I want to score music for Ajith, Vijay films: Ran Ethan Yohan

Music composer Ran Ethan Yohan has made a name for himself working with movies including Maya and Dhruvangal 16. He now eagerly awaits the release of Game Over starring Taapsee in the lead.

Speaking to News Today, Yohan, says, “I hail from a family of musicians. My grandfather was an instrumentalist. My father Rajan played sitar for music composers like M S Viswanathan and KV Mahadevan. Having watched him in close quarters, I was attracted towards music.”

Yohan learnt music under music composers Harris Jeyaraj and D Imman. “I got an opportunity to compose music for Maya. It was followed by films like Dhuruvangal 16 and Sigai. Unfortunately these films had no songs. But my BGM was widely appreciated.”

He says, “I was flooded with offers to score music for horror films. However, I want to try my hands in romance, fantasy and adventure themes.”

Currently busy with Naragasooran, Iravakaalam. Yohan had worked for a Malayalam film Oppam.

Ask him his dream, Yohan, says, “I am a great fan of Kamal Haasan. I wish to work with one day. Also I want to score for Ajith and Vijay films.”

Music is my flesh and blood. I want to come out with quality work that will be remembered by people for long time, he winds up.