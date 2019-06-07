Yuvan to join hands with Venkat Prabhu

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja share an excellent rapport. In the past they teamed up to render many musical hits.

After a brief interval, the two are coming together again for Simbu starrer Maanaadu. Venkat Prabhu tweeted, “And yes we are back!!! Here is the update which u guys kinda know by now!! But now it’s official! Me and @thisisysr are back for #str’s #maanaadu #avppolitics #vp9 @sureshkamatchi #isaimaanaadu.”

Kalyani Priyadarshan is the heroine in the film and veteran director Bharathiraja plays an important role. Sources close to the production house say that plans are on to begin the shoot in Malaysia.