Keerthy Suresh to romance Nagarjuna in ‘Manmadhudu 2’

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who impressed Telugu audience with Mahanti, is all set to romance Nagarjuna for a Telugu movie. She will play an extended cameo in ‘Manmadhudu 2′.

It is being directed by Rahul Raveendar. Interestingly Samantha also appears in a brief role in the movie. Manmadhudu 2 also features Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and others.

Chaitan Bharadwaj and M Sukumar are the music director and cinematographer, respectively. Keerthy Suresh had a fantastic 2018 which included blockbuster Sarkar. She is all set to venture to Bollywood soon. She recently that she would be part of a mega project in Hindi cinema.