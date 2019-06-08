Mani Ratnam to begin shoot for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in July

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is planning to make a movie on epic novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Before he could begin shoot for his dream project, his production venture Vaanam Kottatum that has Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles will go on floors this July.

GV Prakash is also in the cast. Sarathkumar and Radikaa will play husband and wife in the movie. Vaanam Kottatum will have its music by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame.

Mani Ratnam’s last directorial was Chekka Chivandha Vaanam that had Aravind Swmi, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Jyothika, Prakashraj in key roles. Buzz is that for Ponniyin Selvan, he has roped in the likes of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka among others.