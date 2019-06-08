Hockey: Manpreet’s brace hands India win over Poland

Bhubaneswar: Skipper Manpreet Singh led from the front with a brace, guiding India to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Poland in the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament, here Friday.

After a barren first quarter, Manpreet scored in the 21st and 26th minutes while drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 36th minute as India registered their second consecutive win. Poland’s lone goal was scored by Mateusz Hulboj in the 25th minute. World no. 5 India were far from impressive, especially after thrashing world No. 21 Poland 10-0 in the Azlan Shah Cup less than three months ago.

India’s chief coach Graham Reid admitted that the hosts had an off day but said Poland are a much better team that what their ranking suggest. “Poland are much better side than what we think, They are no.2 in the world in indoor hockey. We weren’t sharp,” Reid said.

“We created a lot of opportunities but we didn’t have our best game. We missed passes and traps. We need to work on our sharpness.” India captain Manpreet too agreed with his coach. “We need to work on our basic skills and finishing,” he said.

The Indians, as usual, were slow off the blocks as Poland got the first scoring opportunity in the form of a penalty corner in the very first minute but the opportunity went in vain. The Indians then slowly and steadily got into the groove but the Polish defended in numbers to deny the hosts. India’s first shy at the goal came in the sixth minute when Mandeep Singh teamed up with Akashdeep Singh to create a chance but the latter’s attempt was cleared off the line by Polish goalkeeper Maciej Pacanowski.

It took India 20 minutes to earn their first penalty corner but Harmanpreet Singh’s try was saved by the Polish custodian. A minute later, India secured another penalty corner and this time Manpreet scored from a rebound after Amit Rohidas’ initial flick was blocked by Pacanowski.