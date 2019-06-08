Rahman reveals details about Vijay63 songs

Director Atlee is busy giving final touches to hi movie with Vijay and Nayanthara which is still to be titled. A sports drama it also has Kathir, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Reba Monica John, Vivekh, Indhuja in supporting roles. Produced by AGS Entertainments, it has music by A R Rahman.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman shared a picture of Atlee in his studio. He tweeted, “I am the first to see … edit of two songs.”

The first look of the movie would be out soon. Following this, Vijay’s next will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Atlee has planned to release his movie for Deepavali.