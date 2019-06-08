We might go with an extra pacer: Morgan

Cardiff: Skipper Eoin Morgan said England will not panic as it attempts to get its World Cup campaign back on track against Bangladesh.

Having started with a victory over South Africa, the ‘Three Lions’ was given a reality check by Pakistan on Monday. It will aim to return to winning ways against the ‘Tigers’ on Saturday and Morgan stated his team will not change its approach.

“All we talked about is sticking to what we do well, looking at our strengths,” Morgan told media persons in the pre-match press conference.

“Prior to the start of the tournament, we talked about losing games, how we would react and what we would do to counter that. Everything comes back to focusing on ourselves, how we win games of cricket and get the best out of us.”

England rotated its seam attack at Trent Bridge, bringing in Mark Wood for Liam Plunkett. Conditions are expected to be more bowler-friendly in Wales, meaning Plunkett could return in place of a spinner. “We’ll see the wicket one more time, when it is under covers,” said Morgan.

“The pitches here have been a bit greener and more seamer-friendly, so that’s a potential (option), yeah.” Bangladesh is in the same boat as England, having followed a win over South Africa with a loss. The ‘Tigers’ beat England in the last two World Cups, making it a dangerous opponent.

“It is going to be a difficult game, it is a good side. I think people underestimate it, but we certainly don’t,” Morgan added. “Its senior players have played a lot of games, more so than our seniors. Bangladesh is a threat but hopefully we can play well and overcome it.”