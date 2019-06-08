What’s the latest on Amala Paul’s next?

Actress Amala Paul was last seen in Ratsasan opposite Vishnu Vishal. It became a blockbuster. The actress is currently busy acting in a couple of woman-centric movies – Aadai and Adho Andha Paravai Polae.

The theatrical rights of Adho Andha Paravai Pola, directed by debutant K R Vinoth and produced by Century International Films, has been bagged by Libra Productions Ravindar Chadrasekhar. Libra had recently released Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and got the rights of Yogi Babu starrer Gurkha.

Speaking about Adho Andha Paravai Polae, K R Vonoth, says, “It is about how a woman should be. At its heart, the film talks about how, when faced with a challenging situation, one shouldn’t fall victim but summon the courage to swim through it. AAPP is about how a young female entrepreneur finds her way after getting lost in a forest.”

“Amala Paul took on the challenge of working on such a film and put forth ideas on how her character could be etched. She will be seen in the same costume for much of this film.”