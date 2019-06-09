AIADMK convenes crucial meeting 12 June

Chennai: A day after Madurai West MLA and senior party leader Rajan Chellappa said AIADMK should be brought under one leadership, the partuy has convened an impoartnt meeting in the city on 12 June in which senior leaders, office-bearers, MLAs and MPs are requsted to attend.

A press release here from the AIADMK said the meeting would be presided over by AIADMK Corodinator O Pannerselvam, co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami wil preside.

Speaking to reporters yesterday in Madurai, Rajan Chellapa insisted that the general body meeting of the party should be convened at the earliest.

He said that EPS-OPS factions have not truly merged yet and there is still confusion on who holds true power in the party.

“The one who has more popularity among the cadres should take over the reigns of the party. The leadership quality which former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa possessed is now missing. Had the AIADMK worked in more focussed manner, the party would have emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

He further said Palaniswami has implemented more projects than Jayalalithaa. He also questioned who prevented the newly elected AIADMK MLAs from visiting Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Marina after they won the by-election.