CM condoles death of scribe in road mishap

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has condoled the death of a television journalist, who was killed in a road mishap here Saturday.

According to reports, the deceased identified as S Senthil Kumar (40) of Kallukuttai in Perungudi worked as the Kancheepuram district news reporter, for a private news channel. He died when his two-wheeler collided head on with a tipper lorry near Ettaiyapuram on the Chennai – Tiruchi national highway, on Saturday afternoon.

By around 2 pm, Senthil was riding from Potheri – Vandalur to attend a press meet. Police said, when he was near Ettaiyapuram village on the highway, a child ran across the road.

To avoid hitting the child, Senthil allegedly turned his bike to the right, when a concrete mixer truck plying towards Kancheepuram hit him.

Unfortunately, Senthil came under the front tyre of the truck and suffered severe head injuries. He was rushed to the Chrompet government hospital, and within an hour, he died. The driver of the truck fled after the accident.

On being informed, Somangalam police rushed to the spot and began investigation. The body of the deceased was taken to Chrompet government hospital for autopsy. Police registered a case and have launched a search for the driver.