India, home to people of all faiths: Governor

Chennai: India, a land of unity in diversity is home to people of all faiths. All through history our nation has witnessed the movement and migration of massive population into its soil in search of food, shelter and refuge, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Participating at the Ramadan Eid banquet at Amir Mahal here Saturday, he said, Bharat, that is India, has given solace to all those who came to her, just like a mother who feeds the children that run to her seeking comfort in her company.

“We can proudly say that the country has assimilated the cultures of all those who came to her and those who were already a part of her and enmeshed them into a common Indian cultural practice that is based on tolerance, brotherhood and forbearance,” the Governor said.

Banwarilal said, “The period of fasting during the month of Ramadan was a period of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship. The intention behind the effort being the focus to redirect the mind and the heart away from selfish material activities and to focus on actions of generosity and charity. In fact Zakat, one of the pillars of Islam, is given special emphasis on this occasion.”

The Governor said all religions preach ahimsa, love and compassion. The religion of humanity is explained by Swami Vivekananda who said,

“It is a privilege to serve mankind, for this is the worship of God. God is here, in all these human souls. He is the soul of man.”

Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, former Governors M M Rajendran, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, State Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar and dignitaries participated.