M&M to observe 13 no production days this quarter

Chennai: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has said it will shut production across plants for up to 13 days in the ongoing quarter to adjust to market demand.

The company would be observing no production days during the first quarter ranging between five to 13 days across its automotive and farm equipment sector plants, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

“The management does not envisage any adverse impact on availability of vehicles in the market due to adequacy of vehicle stocks to serve the market requirements,” it added.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had shut production for a day at its Gurgaon and Manesar plants to manage rising inventory levels.