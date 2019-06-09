Peruvian film festival in city for two days from 17 June

Chennai: Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation and Embassy of Peru in India are organising Peruvian film festival at Alliance Française of Madras, No 24, College Road, Nungambakkam, for two days from 17 June.

The festival will be inaugurated by Ambassador, Embassy of Peru, New Delhi, Carlos R Polo. State Human Rights Commission member A C Mohandoss, ICAF president Sivan Kannan and playback singer Aishwarya Ravichandran will participate. For details, contact 2821 2652.

The schedule

17 June: Inauguration at 6 pm. Black Buttery directed by

Francisco J Lombardi at 6.15 pm and Dark Heaven by Joel Calero at 8 pm.

18 June: Captain Pantoja and the Special Services by

Francisco J Lombardi at 4 pm and Gods by Josue Mendez at 6.15 pm and Days of Santiago by Josue Mendez at 8.15 pm.

Synopsis

Black Butterfly

A Peruvian schoolteacher conspires with a journalist to assassinate the official responsible for her fiance’s murder.

Dark Heaven

The intense and unpredictable romance between a tailor and a young drama student, who commissions him to make the costumes for her graduation play, takes a dark turn when he meets her former lovers and opens up the relentless spiral of jealousy and distrust.

Captain Pantoja and the Special Services

The Peruvian army captain Pantaleon Pantoja, is chosen by his superiors to set up a special service of ‘visitors’ to satisfy the sexual needs of the soldiers posted on remote jungle outposts. At first unhappy about this assignment, he nonetheless puts his remarkable organisational skills in action.

Gods

Elisa, fiancee of a wealthy industrialist, who is 20 years older than her is eager to shed her working-class background. To her dismay, she soon realizes her hopes to slip into magazine-ready images of domestic splendor must also include her future stepchildren.