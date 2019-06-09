Sivakarthikeyan enjoyed watching NNOR

Chennai: Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (NNOR), produced by Sivakarthikeyan, is releasing 14 June. Directed by Karthik Venugopalan, it is a political satire.

Speaking about the movie, Karthik Venugopalan, said, “The film is a satire laced with fun and amusement laced with a message. When narrating the script to Sivakarthikeyan, I was slightly doubtful, whether he would give an approval to it. But the way he enjoyed listening to it gave me confidence. Once he agreed to produce it, I felt that it was my foremost duty to deliver a commendable output. To hear a valuable and positive comment from him after watching the final cut has given joy.”

Asked about Rio, who plays the lead role, Karthik said, “Rio is completely sincere and dedicated, who keeps improvising his performance. RJ Vigneshkanth will be seen throughout the film. My heroine Shirin Kanchwala is a welcome addition to Tamil cinema. Nanjil Sampath plays an integral part in the movie. Working for NNOR was fun, but emotional too as my dream of becoming a filmmaker came true.”