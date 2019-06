Chennai: Sukirthi T, a class 12 student of Velammal Vidyalaya, Mel Ayanambakkam scored 653/720 marks in the UG NEET, 2019, to which the result was announced recently.

A total of 263 students out of 347 students have qualified from Velammal Nexus in NEET 2019, a press release said.

The management has applauded the strenuous hard work of the students and the academic team for achieving this herculean feat.