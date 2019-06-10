Chennai Flying Gravity win TNBSL

Chennai: Chennai Flying Gravity won the inaugural edition of the Tamilnadu Badminton Super League after defeating Trichy Warriors in the finals, held here at the Fireball Badminton academy, Mugappair.

The six-day league culminated with the final against Chennai and Trichy in which Chennai Flying Gravity won the Junior Boys, Men’s Doubles and Mixed doubles category to lift the tropy.

Siddhant Gupta of Chennai beat Anirudh in the junior boys in straight sets ( 15-9, 15-11) to take a 1-0 lead. However, R Manigandan of Trichy levelled the scores after defeating Ruban Kumar, 15-9, 15-12.

Arjun Krishnan and Gobinath of Chennai Flying Gravity then came back to defeat Vishal and Ganeshram from Trichy Blasters to take the lead. The mixed doubles was a closely fought contest between Chennai’s Manikandan and Gnanadha and Trichy’s Nazeer Khan and Poornima. After losing the first set, Manikandan and Gnanadha won the next two sets to clinch the match and the title.

The winners received five lakhs cash prize and a trophy from the President of Tamilnadu Badminton Association, Anbumani Ramadoss along with Chairman of Tamilnadu Badminton Super League, Siva.

Result

Junior Boys Category:

Siddhanth Gupta (Chennai Flying Gravity) bt Anirudh (Trichy Blasters); 15-9, 15-11

Men’s Singles Category.

R Manikandan (Trichy Blasters) bt Ruban Kumar (Chennai Flying Gravity); 15-9, 15-12

Men’s Doubles Category

Arjun Krishnan / Gobinath (Chennai Flying Gravity) bt Vishal / Ganeshram (Trichy Blasters); 15-5, 15-10

Mixed Doubles Category.

Manikandan / Gnanadha (Chennai Flying Gravity) bt Nazeer Khan / Poornima (Trichy Blasters) (2-1) 10-15, 15-13, 15-12