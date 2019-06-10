Jyotika’s next film ‘Raatchasi’ to be released end of June

Jyotika’s film with debutant director Gowtham Raj, titled Raatchasi, is a social drama.

The trailer was out 31 May and makers are planning to release the movie 28 June.

Jyotika plays a teacher in a government school, who struggles to improve the educational standards of the students.

The film also has Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sathyan and Hareesh Paredi in important roles.

Raatchasi is produced by S R Prabhu and S R Prakash Babu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. ‘Monster’-fame cinematographer Gokul Benoy has shot the film while music and background score is composed by Sean Roldan.

Jyotika will be next seen in director Kalyan’s Jackpot, in which Revathy will play the second lead; and Papanasam director Jeethu Joseph’s next film which has Karthi in a central role.