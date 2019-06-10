L&T hauls large orders across various biz segments

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI): Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said its construction arm has bagged ‘large’ orders across various business segments in the domestic as well as international market. The company said the orders fall under ‘large’ category which ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

“The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across various Indian states for its varied businesses,” L&T said in a BSE filing.

L&T’s power transmission and distribution business has bagged an order in Uttar Pradesh and in the Middle East. Moreover, its water and effluent treatment business, has secured an order from the Delhi Jal Board for the design and construction of a water treatment plant, a 105 ML clear water reservoir and a pump house for the Chandrawal command area. “The project is a part of the Delhi Water Supply Improvement project (DWSIP) and is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),” the company added.

Another engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order was bagged from the Rajkot Smart City Ltd for design and construction of roads, drains, culverts, bridges, water supply, sewerage, street lighting and utility duct in the smart city area in Rajkot, Gujarat. L&T’s buildings and factories business has secured a repeat order from a major developer in Bengaluru for the construction of a residential complex and for construction of a data centre at Chennai.

“The factories business has secured an order from a leading cement manufacturer for the construction of a cement plant in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The business has also secured an order from a vehicle manufacturing major for the development of a manufacturing facility in Pune,” the company said.

L&T’s transportation infrastructure has secured order from the Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility Ltd (DAFFL) for the execution of fuel hydrant system development works at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at New Delhi. The company also also received an order from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) involving design, procurement and supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track for Mumbai Metro Line 3 project. Shares of L&T were trading 1.41 per cent up at Rs 1,534.60 apiece on the BSE.