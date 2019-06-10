Man dead, 3 battling for life after suicide attempt in Chennai

Chennai: In a mysterious case, a man died this morning after consuming poison at a lodge in Triplicane.

The man, was identified as Jagan Franklin (30), had come to the city with his family from Kanyakumari in search of a job 7 June.

His wife Puneetha Rani (29), daughter Jessibi (6) and a family friend, Saranya (21), who had also consumed poison, are undergoing treatment at government hospitals.

According to the police, Jagan had completed a course in hotel management and was looking for a job in Chennai.

Saranya was his friend Rameshs wife. She also came in the hope of landing a job. Last night, Jagan had met a local politician seeking help.

The lodge staff found the four of them in an unconscious state and rushed them to the hospital.

While Puneetha and Saranya have been admitted to the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, Jessibi is in Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore.

The Triplicane police have registered a case.